SEOUL, Nov 13 Seoul shares may give up some of
the previous session's gains on Wednesday, as investors worry
about the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve trimming its
stimulus measures in December.
"Tuesday's rebound spurred some hope of a bottoming out, but
persistent jitters about an early stimulus exit by the Fed will
deter offshore investors, putting the market on hold for
stretching its gains," said Han Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan
Investment & Securities.
Offshore investors, the main driver of the index's strong
gains in recent months, offloaded local shares for a seventh
consecutive session on Tuesday, selling a net 7.6 billion won
($7.1 million).
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) still
ended up 0.9 percent at 1,995.48 points on Tuesday, partly
recovering from a 3.1 percent fall in the previous six sessions.
Wall Street and European markets edged lower overnight,
weighed by nervousness about the Fed eventually pursuing a less
stimulative monetary policy.
Investors will look to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee's
confirmation hearing on Thursday for Fed Chairwoman nominee
Janet Yellen for any clues on the Fed's tapering plan.
The dollar rose to a one-month peak against the yen and has
appreciated against the won in recent weeks.
South Korea's October unemployment rate remained unchanged
from 3.0 percent in September, which was the lowest since
December 2012, said Statistics Korea on Wednesday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,767.69 -0.24% -4.200
USD/JPY 99.59 -0.03% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.774 -- 0.028
SPOT GOLD $1,266.85 -0.06% -0.760
US CRUDE $93.04 -2.21% -2.100
DOW JONES 15750.67 -0.21% -32.43
ASIA ADRS 146.63 -0.08% -0.12
---------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
HANWHA CHEMICAL
The company on Tuesday said it recorded 41.1 billion won in
operating profits for July-September quarter, a 1.9 percent rise
from a year ago.
STX HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD
The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing on
Tuesday that it plans to issue 70.9 million shares to raise
177.2 billion won, allocating the new shares to third parties in
local banks.
($1 = 1071.3750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)