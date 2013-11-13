SEOUL, Nov 14 Seoul shares are likely to open
higher on Thursday on stimulus-supportive remarks by U.S.
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen, although the expiry of
options could spur choppy trading.
U.S. stock index futures edged up after the bell following
the release of Yellen's introductory remarks that supported the
current ultra-easy monetary policy, ahead of her Senate
confirmation hearing on Thursday to succeed Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke.
"Yellen's remarks are seen swinging the flow of foreign
capital in favour of the market, especially following a sharp
decline (recently)," said Jun Ji-won, an analyst at Kiwoom
Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 1.6 percent at 1,963.56 points on Wednesday, its weakest
close since Sept. 6 and the biggest one-day percentage drop
since July 3.
Offshore investors, the main driver of the market's strong
gains in recent months, offloaded local shares for an eighth
consecutive session on Wednesday, selling a net 185.4 billion
won ($172.85 million).
"The expiry of options today is bound to bring volatility,"
Jun added.
The Bank of Korea is expected to keep its main policy rate
steady at 2.50 percent for a sixth straight month on Thursday,
according to a Reuters survey. The rate decision
is due around 0100 GMT.
Meanwhile, South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC)
said investors can start covered short-selling activities for
financial companies' stocks starting Thursday, a measure seen
boosting daily stock trading volumes.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,782.00 0.81% 14.310
USD/JPY 99.24 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.716 -- -0.052
SPOT GOLD $1,281.54 0.23% 2.930
US CRUDE $93.88 0.90% 0.840
DOW JONES 15821.63 0.45% 70.96
ASIA ADRS 147.78 0.79% 1.15
--------------------------------------------------------------->
STOCKS TO WATCH
KOERA GAS CORP (KOGAS)
South Korea's state-run company said on Wednesday it
recorded an operating loss of 72.9 billion won for the
July-September quarter, a 292.3 percent decline from a year ago.
SHIPBUILDERS
Russia plans to award South Korean shipbuilders a contract
to build 13 or more liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, South
Korea's presidential office said on Wednesday.
($1 = 1072.6000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)