SEOUL Nov 14 Seoul shares slightly inched higher on Thursday, supported by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen's dovish remarks suggesting prolonged U.S. stimulus, but foreign outflows and options expiries capped the upside.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.2 percent at 1,967.56 points, after Wednesday's weakest close since Sept. 6 and biggest one-day percentage fall since July 3.

Offshore investors offloaded a net 69.7 billion won ($64.98 million) of local shares on Thursday, marking the eighth consecutive session of net sales.

Search portal provider Naver Corp gained 3.3 percent to become the seventh largest company by market capitalisation, while securities firm Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd dropped 4.3 percent. ($1 = 1072.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)