SEOUL Nov 14 Seoul shares slightly inched
higher on Thursday, supported by Federal Reserve Vice Chair
Janet Yellen's dovish remarks suggesting prolonged U.S.
stimulus, but foreign outflows and options expiries capped the
upside.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.2 percent at 1,967.56 points, after Wednesday's weakest
close since Sept. 6 and biggest one-day percentage fall since
July 3.
Offshore investors offloaded a net 69.7 billion won ($64.98
million) of local shares on Thursday, marking the eighth
consecutive session of net sales.
Search portal provider Naver Corp gained 3.3
percent to become the seventh largest company by market
capitalisation, while securities firm Woori Investment &
Securities Co Ltd dropped 4.3 percent.
($1 = 1072.6000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)