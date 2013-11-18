SEOUL Nov 18 Seoul shares climbed to their
highest closing level in two-weeks on Monday as risk sentiment
remained high on market-friendly Chinese fiscal reform pledges
and the prospect of extended stimulus in the United States.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.3 percent at 2,010.81, the highest close since Nov.5.
Institutions picked up a net 60.2 billion won ($56.61
million) to support the broader index, but foreign investors
offloaded 17.9 billion won to cap further gains.
Automaker Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Hyundai
Mobis Co Ltd underpinned the main index by gaining 2
percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.
($1 = 1063.4500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Ron Popeski)