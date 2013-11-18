SEOUL, Nov 19 Seoul shares are set to ease on
Tuesday after a three-day winning streak, as investors
consolidate their gains ahead of key economic indicators due
later in the week.
"Investors have the opportunity to lock in profits from
recent gains, steering down the market a little," said Ko
Seung-hee, an analyst at SK Securities. "But with hopes of
consumption picking up ahead of the year-end season and key
economic indicators, the fall won't be steep."
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.3 percent at 2,010.81, the highest close since Nov.6. The
KOSPI has risen 2.4 percent in the past three sessions.
Wall Street ended lower overnight as comments by top U.S.
Federal Reserve officials indicated that the Fed is getting
close to cutting the pace of its monthly asset purchases, while
activist investor Carl Icahn weighed on sentiment by saying he
could see a "big drop" in the stock market.
Investors will look ahead to preliminary November
manufacturing surveys for Europe and China, two of South Korea's
biggest export markets, due later in the week. Markets will also
be watching for key U.S. data, including retail sales and
jobless claims.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:43 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,791.53 -0.37% -6.650
USD/JPY 99.95 -0.03% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.666 -- -0.041
SPOT GOLD $1,275.60 0.15% 1.860
US CRUDE $93.03 -0.86% -0.810
DOW JONES 15976.02 0.09% 14.32
ASIA ADRS 151.47 0.36% 0.54
--------------------------------------------------------------->
STOCKS TO WATCH
SK INNOVATION CO LTD
The refining unit of South Korea's SK Innovation is bidding
for a stake in Australian petrol and convenience store retailer
United Petroleum, the company said in a statement to the stock
exchange.
($1 = 1057.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)