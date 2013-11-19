* KOSPI outperforms regional markets
* Main index on track for a 4th straight winning session
* Foreign investors buy cyclicals to buttress the main index
SEOUL, Nov 19 Seoul shares rose to their highest
level in two-weeks on Tuesday morning, as investors took heart
at the economic reforms promised in China, South Korea's biggest
export market.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1 percent at 2,030.65 points as of 0200 GMT after earlier
hitting 2,033.91, its best level since Nov.4.
"China's reform pledge was sexier than perceived, bringing
risk back into play in emerging markets including South Korea
which is still comparably low valued," said Kim Yong-goo, a
market analyst at Samsung Securities.
China unwrapped its boldest reforms in decades on late
Friday, pledging to let the market play a "decisive" role in the
economy.
Offshore investors purchased a net 167.4 billion won
($158.23 million) worth of shares in the morning after
offloading a net 11 billion won in the previous session.
Foreigners picked up cyclicals, with automakers Hyundai
Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp rising 2.4
percent and 3.3 percent, respectively, while affiliate Hyundai
Mobis Co Ltd advanced 3.4 percent.
Shipbuilders and chemicals were also favoured due to
expectations of improved earnings, with Samsung Heavy Industries
Co Ltd and LG Chem Ltd rising 4.1
percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.
Financials joined the ascent as Shinhan Financial Group Co
Ltd rose 2.1 percent while Hana Financial Group Inc
gained 1.9 percent.
Samsung SDI Co Ltd fell 3.2 percent in reaction
to a report by Edaily, a South Korean online business news
service, that quoted an official of electric carmaker Tesla
Motors Inc saying it would take a few years for the two
companies to strike a deal for supplying secondary batteries.
Gaining shares outnumbered decliners 395 to 383.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 1
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent
lower.