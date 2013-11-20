(Updates to midday)
* KOSPI heads down for first time in five days
* Heavyweights sag on profit-taking
* Investors observant ahead of Fed minutes
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, Nov 20 Seoul shares were poised to break
a four-day rally early on Wednesday but most investors were
taking a breather before the U.S. Federal Reserve releases the
minutes from its October policy meeting later in the global day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched
down 0.3 percent at 2,024.82 points as of 0200 GMT, just a day
after the main bourse reached a 3-week closing high on Tuesday.
Heavyweights dragged down the KOSPI as investors took
profits, with Samsung Electronics slipping 0.7
percent in the morning - resulting in the index underperforming
its Asian peers.
Meanwhile, most investors were seen sitting tight on a lack
of major economic data and before the release of the Fed
minutes, which it is hoped will provide clues on when the bank
will start trimming its stimulus.
"The stress from the October Fed minutes will have a limited
impact as the U.S. economy's actual recovery is slow, despite
the Fed's previous statements that exuded confidence," said Han
Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp in a note to
clients.
Offshore investors were net sellers of just 13.7 billion won
($13 million) worth of South Korean stocks early in the session
after snapping up 248 billion won worth in the previous day.
Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) was nearly
flat, up 0.2 percent on Wednesday after jumping 7 percent on
Tuesday after the government announced it would be hiking power
tariffs to avert power blackouts and cut losses for the
state-run power company.
The number of declining shares was nearly equal to winners
at 389 to 386.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.7
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.1 percent
higher.
($1 = 1055.9500 Korean won)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)