SEOUL Nov 20 Seoul shares fell on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak as foreign investors locked in profits, with the market failing to gain support from comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief signalling commitment to its ultra-easy policy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 2,017.24 points, slipping from a three-week closing high marked in the previous session.

Foreigners sold a net 144.3 billion won ($136.7 million) worth of South Korean stocks on Wednesday, pressuring the local index. ($1 = 1055.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)