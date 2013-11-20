(For midday report, double-click )
SEOUL Nov 20 Seoul shares fell on Wednesday,
snapping a four-day winning streak as foreign investors locked
in profits, with the market failing to gain support from
comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief signalling commitment
to its ultra-easy policy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.7 percent at 2,017.24 points, slipping from a three-week
closing high marked in the previous session.
Foreigners sold a net 144.3 billion won ($136.7 million)
worth of South Korean stocks on Wednesday, pressuring the local
index.
($1 = 1055.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)