SEOUL, Nov 21 South Korean shares are set to
ease on Thursday as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
latest policy meeting raised the prospect the central bank may
be getting closer to scaling back its stimulus.
However, analysts have said the impact on local markets was
likely to be limited as the Fed is not expected to act
immediately.
"There is still some uncertainty regarding the timing of the
Fed's stimulus tapering, and as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and
his vice-chair Janet Yellen have both shown prudence towards
tapering, views are growing there may be a bit of a delay," said
Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities in Seoul said in
a note to clients.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.7 percent at 2,017.24 points on Wednesday, breaking a
four-day rally.
Wall Street fell overnight after the release of the minutes,
which showed Fed officials felt they could start tapering the
central bank's $85-billion monthly bond purchase program at one
of the next few meetings.
The next Fed policy meeting is due on Dec. 17-18.
Investors will be watching for China's November flash
manufacturing data, due at 0145 GMT, as China is South Korea's
biggest export market. Markets are also waiting on U.S. October
producer price index data later in the global day.
STOCKS TO WATCH
SK HYNIX INC
The chipmaker announced on Wednesday that it has started
full-scale mass production of 16nm 64Gb multi-level cell (MLC)
NAND flash chips and that it has developed 128Gb NAND, the
highest density in a single MLC chip, which is plans to start
mass production of in early 2014.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)