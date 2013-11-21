SEOUL, Nov 22 South Korean shares are seen higher on Friday, tracking positive leads from the United States where soft economic data suggested the economy was not yet strong enough for the Federal Reserve to rapidly unwind its stimulus. U.S. stocks rose overnight as November factory activity data for the mid-Atlantic region painted a picture of an economy that continues to struggle, while the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell to its lowest level since May. The weak indicators were seen as grounds for the Fed to be cautious about reducing its bond purchases. "It looks likely that the Kospi will rebound from Thursday's decline and move up to around 2,000," said Korea Investment analyst Park So-yeon. "But data from China yesterday was soft, so we'll have to see how far the market can go." The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.16 percent at 1,993.78 on Thursday, marking its lowest closing level in a week. Wall Street rose overnight on bets that the Fed will retain its accommodative policy stance for some time, with the Dow Jones industrial average ending 0.69 percent higher. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,795.85 0.81% 14.480 USD/JPY 101.12 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.788 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD $1,242.16 -0.02% -0.190 US CRUDE $95.44 1.69% 1.590 DOW JONES 16009.99 0.69% 109.17 ASIA ADRS 149.53 -0.04% -0.07 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow ends above 16,000 for first time, boosted by data >Prices edge up as economic data mixed >Dollar rise 4-1/2-mth high vs yen;Draghi remark buoy euro >Oil jumps $2, U.S. gasoline squeeze aids rally STOCKS TO WATCH HYUNDAI MOTOR CO, KIA MOTORS CORP Shares of the two South Korean carmakers could be pressured as the Japanese yen touched four-year lows against the euro and the dollar. Continued depreciation of the yen would bolster Japanese carmakers' price competitiveness in major markets, which may cloud future earnings prospect for Hyundai and Kia. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)