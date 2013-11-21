SEOUL, Nov 22 South Korean shares are seen
higher on Friday, tracking positive leads from the United States
where soft economic data suggested the economy was not yet
strong enough for the Federal Reserve to rapidly unwind its
stimulus.
U.S. stocks rose overnight as November factory activity data
for the mid-Atlantic region painted a picture of an economy that
continues to struggle, while the Philadelphia Federal Reserve
Bank said its business activity index fell to its lowest level
since May.
The weak indicators were seen as grounds for the Fed to be
cautious about reducing its bond purchases.
"It looks likely that the Kospi will rebound from Thursday's
decline and move up to around 2,000," said Korea Investment
analyst Park So-yeon. "But data from China yesterday was soft,
so we'll have to see how far the market can go."
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 1.16 percent at 1,993.78 on Thursday, marking its lowest
closing level in a week.
Wall Street rose overnight on bets that the Fed will retain
its accommodative policy stance for some time, with the Dow
Jones industrial average ending 0.69 percent higher.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,795.85 0.81% 14.480
USD/JPY 101.12 -0.03% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.788 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD $1,242.16 -0.02% -0.190
US CRUDE $95.44 1.69% 1.590
DOW JONES 16009.99 0.69% 109.17
ASIA ADRS 149.53 -0.04% -0.07
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Dow ends above 16,000 for first time, boosted by data
>Prices edge up as economic data mixed
>Dollar rise 4-1/2-mth high vs yen;Draghi remark buoy euro
>Oil jumps $2, U.S. gasoline squeeze aids rally
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO, KIA MOTORS CORP
Shares of the two South Korean carmakers could be pressured
as the Japanese yen touched four-year lows against the
euro and the dollar. Continued
depreciation of the yen would bolster Japanese carmakers' price
competitiveness in major markets, which may cloud future
earnings prospect for Hyundai and Kia.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)