* Soft U.S. data allay concerns about timing of Fed tapering
* Kospi likely to trade around 2,000 level for near term
-analyst
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Nov 22 Seoul shares edged higher in early
domestic trade Friday, tracking a positive lead from the U.S.
overnight, but foreign outflows stemming from uncertainties
about the Federal Reserve's next move capped gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.4 percent at 2,000.98 as of 0219 GMT, on track to reverse two
losing days with bout of bargain-hunting.
The benchmark Kospi touched an intraday high of 2,003.14,
moving in line with Wall Street's gains as the latest set of
economic data suggested that the U.S. economic recovery may not
yet be firm enough to warrant tapering of the Fed's bond-buying
stimulus.
Still, comments from the Fed's October minutes offered
reasons for caution over the timing of an unwinding of the
stimulus drive, and offshore investors were net sellers of 65.7
billion won ($61.81 million) worth of local stocks around
midday, reflecting those lingering uncertainties.
"The Kospi should close somewhere close to the current
levels," said SK Securities analyst Ko Seung-hee. "And the
market should continue to trade around the 2,000 level for the
near term."
Analysts said that the market will continue to weigh the
downside risks of a Fed taper against expectations of firmer
demand from advanced economies heading into the holiday season.
Technology sector firms LG Display Co and SK
Hynix Inc were up 2 percent and 1.7 percent,
respectively, buoyed by bets that they will benefit from an
expected pickup in demand for consumer electronics in the U.S.
and other developed economies as global conditions stabilise.
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. was up 14
percent, buoyed by optimism that the company's ongoing
restructuring and cost-cutting efforts will boost future
earnings amid signs of improving overseas demand for ships.
Fellow shipbuilders Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co and
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co were also up 1.7 percent
and 1.1 percent, respectively.
Shares of carmakers Hyundai Motor Co and Kia
Motors Corp. were down 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent,
respectively, weighed by concerns that the yen's
continued depreciation will bolster their Japanese rivals' price
competitiveness in key markets.
Gaining shares outnumbered decliners 421 to 351
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.4
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent
higher.
($1 = 1062.8750 Korean won)
