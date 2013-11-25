SEOUL Nov 25 South Korean shares closed higher
for a second straight session on Monday, helped by easing
worries over the outlook for U.S. stimulus and a nuclear deal
struck between Iran and six world powers.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.5 percent at 2,015.98 points, adding to Friday's 0.6
percent gain.
Foreign investors broke a two-session selling streak and
bought a net 88.3 billion won ($83.28 million) worth of shares,
buttressing the main board.
The construction industry led sectoral gains, responding to
receding tensions in the Middle East region following the Iran
deal. Byucksan Engineering & Construction Co Ltd and
Namkwang Engineering & Construction Co Ltd soared
14.9 percent and 15 percent, respectively.
($1 = 1060.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)