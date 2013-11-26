SEOUL Nov 26 Seoul shares inched higher on Tuesday to mark a third straight session of gains, buoyed by rises in telecommunication shares like SK Telecom Co Ltd and as foreign buying added support.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 2,022.64 points on Tuesday. The benchmark has gained more than 1.5 percent over its three-day rise.

Offshore investors bought a net 23 billion won ($21.7 million) of local shares.

Telecoms benefited from demand for defensive stocks, with SK Telecom rising 2.3 percent and LG Uplus Corp advancing 1.9 percent. ($1 = 1061.8500 Korean won) (Reporting By Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)