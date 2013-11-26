(Repeats to additional subscribers)
SEOUL Nov 26 Seoul shares inched higher on
Tuesday to mark a third straight session of gains, buoyed by
rises in telecommunication shares like SK Telecom Co Ltd
and as foreign buying added support.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.3 percent at 2,022.64 points on Tuesday. The benchmark has
gained more than 1.5 percent over its three-day rise.
Offshore investors bought a net 23 billion won ($21.7
million) of local shares.
Telecoms benefited from demand for defensive stocks, with SK
Telecom rising 2.3 percent and LG Uplus Corp
advancing 1.9 percent.
($1 = 1061.8500 Korean won)
