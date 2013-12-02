SEOUL Dec 2 South Korean shares closed lower on Monday as investors locked in gains from a recent 5-day rally ahead of key U.S. economic data that could give clues on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to wind down its stimulus.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 2,030.78 points on Monday after hitting 2,052.88 during the session, its highest since Oct.31.

Institutions offloaded a net 214.4 billion won ($202.59 million) of local shares, weighing on the main index, while foreign investors bought a net 55.5 billion won worth of local shares, extending their net buying streak to a sixth session.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest company by market capitalisation, fell 1.8 percent following a 7.2 percent rise in November, its best monthly performance since December 2012. ($1 = 1058.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)