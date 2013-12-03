SEOUL Dec 3 South Korean shares closed lower
for a third straight session on Tuesday as upbeat U.S. economic
indicators raised fears that the Federal Reserve could start
winding down its stimulus as soon as this month.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 1.1 percent at 2,009.36 points. It has lost 1.8 percent in
the past three sessions, following a recent 2.5 percent rise.
Foreign investors offloaded a net 66.1 billion won ($62.52
million) worth of local shares, snapping a six-day net buying
streak.
Hyundai Motor Co dropped 4.2 percent, its
sharpest daily percentage loss since July 12, on weak sales in
November and the depreciating yen. Its affiliate Kia Motors Corp
plunged 5.2 percent.
($1 = 1057.2000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)