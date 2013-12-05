BRIEF-GLEN BURNIE BANCORP APPOINTS JEFFREY D. HARRIS AS CFO
* SAYS JEFFREY D. HARRIS APPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL Dec 5 South Korean shares fell for the fifth straight session on Thursday to close at their lowest in three weeks after robust U.S. data raised speculation on when the Federal Reserve will begin trimming its stimulus programme.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,984.77 points on Thursday, its lowest close since Nov. 14.
Foreign investors were sellers for a third straight session, offloading a net 320.3 billion won ($302.06 million) worth of local shares, but bargain hunting by pension funds capped further losses.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 0.6 percent following a three-day slide, while LG Chem Ltd and Lotte Chemical Corp advanced 2.5 percent and 4 percent, respectively, on prospects of improved earnings. ($1 = 1060.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)
WASHINGTON, March 27 The Trump administration intends to play a lead role in crafting a tax-cut plan, working in consultation with Congress, in an effort to meet an August target date, the White House said on Monday.
MADRID, March 27 The European Central Bank is not yet ready to exit its bond-purchase programme though the growth outlook has improved, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Monday.