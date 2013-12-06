SEOUL Dec 6 South Korean shares fell for a sixth straight day on Friday as investors awaited U.S. job data for clues on when the Federal Reserve will start scaling back its stimulus.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,980,41 points, its lowest close since Nov. 14.

KOSPI fell 3.2 percent for the week, snapping its three-week winning streak and its worst weekly performance since end of June

Foreign investors offloaded a net 98.1 billion won ($92.59 million) worth of local shares, extending their net selling streak to a fourth session.

Information technology shares rallied in the subdued market on the back of Naver Corp, which rose 5 percent to move pass Kia Motors Corp for the sixth largest component in KOSPI. ($1 = 1059.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)