will.i.am to mix tech know-how with banking at Britain's Atom
LONDON, April 24 Britain's Atom has hired pop star will.i.am as a strategic adviser to its board as the app-based bank seeks to grow.
SEOUL, March 25 South Korean shares ended lower on Tuesday, after disappointing manufacturing surveys from the United States added to growing fears about global economic growth prospects and reduced appetite for riskier assets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,941.25 points.
Foreigners were net sellers of 87 billion won ($80.72 million) worth of local stocks on Tuesday, contributing to the decline. ($1 = 1077.8000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Pricing of S$80 million floating rate notes due 2022 under s$1 billion multicurrency mtn programme