BRIEF-Black Peony Group to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, March 27 Seoul shares rose to their highest closing level in four weeks on Thursday, as foreigners picked up large-cap stocks such as Samsung Electronics as concerns about the strength of coming first-quarter earnings results eased.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 1,977.97 points, the highest close since Feb. 28.
Foreign investors bought a net 242.3 billion won ($225.4 million) Korean won of KOSPI shares.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which accounts for one-sixth of total market capitalisation, advanced 3.7 percent.
Hyundai Motor Co and Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd, the second and third largest components in KOSPI, gained 1.2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment