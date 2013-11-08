(Updates to midday)

* KOSPI fall below 2,000 for first since October 10

* Foreigners on track for a 5th straight day of net selling

* Shipbuilders, chemicals underpin the market

* Nuclear related shares rise on hopes of additions in units

SEOUL, Nov 8 South Korean shares drifted to their lowest level in almost five weeks on Friday as investors awaited U.S. jobs data, which could yield clues on when the Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its stimulus programme.

But losses were capped by the European Central Bank's surprise decision on Thursday to cut rates to a record low to prevent the euro zone's recovery from stalling.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 1,993.76 points by 0215 GMT after touching an intraday low of 1,986.35, its weakest level since Oct.8. The main index is on pace to post the sharpest weekly loss since late August.

"Falling below the 2,000 level prompts bargain hunting opportunities, and with ECB's decision shedding some light for the market, an end to the correction is nearing," said Bae Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Bae added that the extended liquidity by the ECB is seen helping euro zone and China, two of the larger export markets for Korea, providing a better market outlook in the long-term.

Shipbuilders and chemicals, which are highly correlated with the euro zone market, responded to ECB's rate decision with a rally, with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Lotte Chemical Corp rising 2.1 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, U.S. non-farm payroll data due later Friday will be eyed by investors for a more clear outlook on timeline of the Fed's stimulus trimming after a strong third quarter U.S. GDP growth clouded speculations.

Economists polled by Reuters expect Friday's nonfarm payrolls report to show employers added 125,000 jobs in October, below September's tally of 148,000.

Foreign investors offloaded 33 billion won ($31.09 million) of local shares in the morning, poised to sell for a 5th straight session for the first time since early August.

Market heavyweights struggled, taking down the broader market, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co slipping 1.1 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Nuclear-energy related shares rose after South Korea's deputy minister of energy & resources policy said late on Thursday that the proportion of nuclear power should be set "a high level" from the recommended 22 to 29 percentile, suggesting possible additions in nuclear reactor units.

KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co Inc jumped 5.3 percent and KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co Ltd rose 1.5 percent. ($1 = 1061.3750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)