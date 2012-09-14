UPDATE 3-Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 pct of Forestar for $520 mln
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
SEOUL, Sept 14 Seoul shares extended gains to surge above 2,000 points on Friday, triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus action.
Auto shares, which had underperformed the market, led the market's gains, on prospects of improved demand with Hyundai Motor jumping 4.3 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.5 percent at 1,999.41 points by 0137 GMT after reaching as high as 2,000.93 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
NEW YORK, June 5 A lawyer for Puerto Rico's financial oversight panel on Monday said the bankrupt island's highway authority could run out of cash if it continues to pay all its debt, and signaled big repayment cuts for the authority's creditors.