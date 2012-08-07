BRIEF-Plume Design says it has secured $37.5 million funding
* Plume Design Inc says existing investors also participated in Plume's financing round, bringing total equity funding in co to over $63 million
SEOUL Aug 7 Seoul shares were little changed at the open on Tuesday, with investors expected to wait on a slew of Chinese economic data due later this week for direction.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.08 percent at 1,884.44 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)
PARIS, June 6 French President Emmanuel Macron will push through pro-business reforms to France's labour laws by decree before the end of the summer, according to a document handed to trade unions at a meeting with Macron and his prime minister on Tuesday.