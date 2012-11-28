SEOUL Nov 28 South Korean shares fell at the
open on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street losses as uncertainties
over the prospects for a resolution to the United States' fiscal
woes deflated investor risk appetite.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
fell 1.1 percent in early trading after telecom network
equipment maker Ericsson said it was suing Samsung
for patent infringement.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.5 percent at 1915.55 points at 0001 GMT.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by John Mair)