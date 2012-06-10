June 11 Seoul shares are seen opening higher on
Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed to a rescue fund
for debt-stricken Spanish banks, tempering threats of an
immediate European crisis ahead of the Greek elections.
The rescue package of up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion)
for Spain's bank is intended to be large enough to banish any
doubts about its effectiveness and head off the threat of a bank
run.
"This is merely a band-aid solution against the immediate
crisis posed by Greece, but it addresses none of Spain's
fundamental problems," said Gwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung
Securities.
In China, May data on inflation, industrial output and
retail sales all flagged a second straight month of sluggish
growth, explaining the surprise prior move to cut interest rate
cut on Thursday for the first time in more than 3
years.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.7 percent to close at 1,835.64 points on Friday.
----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:26 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,325.66 0.81% 10.670
USD/JPY 79.64 0.11% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.632 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,604.89 0.69% 11.040
US CRUDE $85.95 2.20% 1.850
DOW JONES 12554.20 0.75% 93.24
ASIA ADRS 112.54 -0.88% -1.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**WOONGJIN COWAY, HI-MART **
Local media reported South Korea's National Pension Service
(NPS), the world's fourth-largest pension fund, is looking to
invest approximately 1 trillion won ($850 million) to buy
control of Woongjin Coway Co Ltd and Hi-mart Co Ltd
, citing NPS and investment bank sources.
**SK HYNIX INC **
According to a media report, SK Hynix Inc, the
world's second-largest memory chipmaker, has signed a strategic
alliance deal with IBM Corp for the development of
next-generation semiconductors and technology licensing.
**POSCO **
Demand in the global steel market is unlikely to recover at
least until the end of this year, even after China's interest
rate cut, a senior executive at South Korean steelmaker POSCO
said on Friday.
**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO **
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and its Chinese
partner are recalling nearly 100,000 small cars in China because
of safety concerns over air bags, China's national product
quality watchdog said Friday.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)