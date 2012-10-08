SEOUL Oct 8 South Korean shares edged lower on Monday as investors awaited a euro zone finance ministers meeting for signals on progress in fighting the region's debt crisis, while an upbeat U.S. jobs report was unable to provide any lift.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.34 percent at 1,988.44 points as of 0009 GMT.

Shipbuilders fell across the board, with Hyundai Heavy Industries down 1.6 percent. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)