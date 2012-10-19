Flydubai to suspend all flights between Dubai and Doha
DUBAI, June 5 Dubai-based budget carrier flydubai said on Monday it would suspend flights to and from Doha from Tuesday after the United Arab Emirates severed ties with Qatar.
SEOUL Oct 19 South Korean shares slipped on Friday after weaker results from Google Inc and Microsoft Corp added to pessimism about local earnings.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics underperformed the market, closing 2.6 percent lower in the late session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.78 percent at 1,943.84 points, snapping a three-day rally. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Ron Popeski)
DUBAI, June 5 Qatar said on Monday it was facing a campaign of lies and fabrications aimed at putting the Gulf Arab state under guardianship, after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with it.