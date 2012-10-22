BRIEF-Herbalife Ltd expects Q2 adj. earnings in range of $0.95 to $1.15 per share
* Herbalife says in May 90 percent of us sales were documented purchases by consumers, comprised of more than three million receipted retail transactions
SEOUL Oct 22 South Korean shares ended slightly lower on Monday, hurt by disappointing results from U.S. firms General Electric and McDonald's Corp, although attractive valuations and encouraging macro-economic data helped it pare losses.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished 0.1 percent lower at 1,941.59 points after falling as much as 1.7 percent in early trade.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1 percent. The smartphone maker will announce third-quarter results on Friday.
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
