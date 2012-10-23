Australia shares snap four-day winning streak as banks, miners weaken
June 5 Australian shares ended lower on Monday, snapping four sessions of gains, with declines led by the country's big banks, though basic material stocks also weakened.
SEOUL Oct 23 South Korean shares were nearly flat on Tuesday ahead of quarterly results late in the day from steelmaker POSCO, the first domestic bluechip stock to report for the current earnings season.
POSCO, which will announce third-quarter results after the market close, was trading 1.4 percent lower after being hit with a credit ratings downgrade on Monday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.14 percent at 1,938.83 points at 0006 GMT. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)
June 5 Britain's accounting watchdog said on Monday it had closed its investigation into auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) which was launched after British retailer Tesco revealed it had overstated its 2014 mid-year earnings.