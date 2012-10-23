SEOUL Oct 23 South Korean shares were nearly flat on Tuesday ahead of quarterly results late in the day from steelmaker POSCO, the first domestic bluechip stock to report for the current earnings season.

POSCO, which will announce third-quarter results after the market close, was trading 1.4 percent lower after being hit with a credit ratings downgrade on Monday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.14 percent at 1,938.83 points at 0006 GMT. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)