By Choonsik Yoo
| SEOUL, Sept 27
SEOUL, Sept 27 Foreign investors have poured the
most in six quarters into South Korean and Taiwanese stocks in
the current quarter, driven by expectations for improved
corporate earnings and the view that these countries are a safer
bet among Asian emerging markets.
But the resulting rally in their stock markets may have run
too far, with corporate earnings unlikely to improve fast enough
to justify higher valuations because an anticipated pick-up in
exports has yet to materialise, analysts said.
Overseas investors snapped up more than a net $14 billion in
the two countries' stock markets combined from the end of June
through Wednesday, a sharp reversal from a combined $8.6 billion
of net selling in June alone, Thomson Reuters data shows.
This has lifted their share prices and currencies, with
South Korean stocks up more than 20 percent in dollar terms from
a low set in late June and Taiwan shares up almost 10 percent,
data from index compiler FTSE shows.
"Countries with current account surpluses stood out to
attract foreign investment and in addition there was growing
perception that Korea's economic growth and corporate earnings
have touched a bottom," said Bryan Song, head of Korea research
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"Based on historical records, we saw about a 20 percent gain
for Korea over the next 12 months (in early September) but
whether foreign buying will continue depends on earnings
performance going forward," he added.
TEPID EXPORT GROWTH
With their sizeable current account surpluses and foreign
reserves, South Korea and Taiwan emerged as safer places for
investment when expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would
start tapering its bond-buying stimulus programme sparked a
selloff of emerging-market assets.
But tepid export growth suggests that earnings improvement
will be slow for the countries' export-reliant companies.
South Korean exports grew 1.7 percent in January-August
compared with the same period last year and are expected to post
2 percent growth in September, a Reuters poll shows, well below
an average of 14 percent for the past 10 years.
And Taiwanese exports rose just 2.5 percent year-on-year in
the first eight months of the year after a 2.3 percent drop for
the whole of 2012. Government data shows export orders won in
August posted just 0.5 percent growth.
"Even though (South Korea) continues to be treated
differently from some of the other troubled emerging markets,
sharp earnings growth would be required for foreign investment
to keep up the momentum," said Park So-yeon, an analyst at Korea
Investment & Securities in Seoul.
Korea Investment, one of South Korea's top brokerages, cut
its earnings forecasts for nine consecutive months through
August on a basket of more than 200 listed companies it tracks,
its latest report shows.
Underscoring this, Reuters calculations show operating
profits at the 501 South Korean companies with available data
rose 12 percent in the June quarter from three months before but
profits for those other than the top 10 slipped 1 percent.
"I'm maintaining a fairly neutral attitude toward the Taiwan
stock market going forward; we don't expect a huge fall but nor
do we see a big rise," said Kevin Lin, vice president at
consultancy Caizi School in Taipei.
(Additional reporting by Jungmin Jang in SEOUL, Michael Gold in
TAIPEI; Editing by Chris Gallagher)