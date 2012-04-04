* High-beta oil, shipyard counters lead decline
* SK Telecom down 3.5 pct after POSCO sells stake
* Carmakers buck trend, set for 3-day rally on U.S. sales
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, April 2 Seoul shares traded lower on
Wednesday, tracking a broad decline in global peers after
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested
the central bank was taking a step back from further stimulus
measures, leaving investors searching for other cues.
"Profit-taking was triggered by the news out of the U.S, but
from a broader perspective, it just highlights the lack of
general momentum in the market, which is searching for clearer,
stronger signals" said Tong Yang Securities analyst Lee Jae-man.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.94 percent at 2,029.98 as of 0306 GMT.
The Federal Reserve minutes showed policymakers, while
noting signs of slightly stronger growth, remained focused on a
still elevated jobless rate. It also suggested the appetite for
further quantitative easing has waned significantly in light of
the improving U.S. economy.
Declining sectors were led by high-beta stocks such as crude
oil refiners and shipbuilders. S-Oil Corp and Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd both fell 4
percent.
Volatile brokerages also added weight, with Woori Investment
& Securities Co Ltd down 4.2 percent and Daewoo
Securities Co Ltd off 3.3 percent.
SK Telecom Co Ltd, the country's largest mobile
carrier, declined 3.5 percent after POSCO sold 321
billion won ($286.1 million) worth of shares in the company at a
discount from Tuesday's close.
Tech-heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
continued to buck the trend however, riding tall first-quarter
earnings expectations to extend a string of record highs.
Samsung briefly touched an all-time high of 1,351,000 won early
on Wednesday before easing to a gain of 0.7 percent.
Samsung Electronics will release its preliminary earnings
guidance for January-March on Friday, with some analysts
forecasting a profit of up to 5.5 trillion won ($4.9 billion),
which would represent a quarterly record.
Auto makers were poised for a three-session winning streak
on strong sales in the recovering U.S. car market. Hyundai Motor
Co climbed 1.8 percent, while KIA Motors Corp
edged up 0.6 percent.
Hyundai and KIA, the country's two biggest carmakers and
leading auto exporters to the U.S, saw a 12.7 and 30.2 percent
boost, respectively, in March U.S sales compared with a year
earlier.
($1 = 1121.8500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)