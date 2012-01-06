SEOUL Jan 6 Seoul shares opened down on Friday as resurfacing worries about the euro zone crisis highlighted by rising French debt costs dashed optimism from an overnight Wall Street rally backed by positive U.S. jobs data.

Early falls were led by refiners, with SK Innovation falling 0.97 percent while S-Oil Corp shed 1.83 percent.

Samsung Electronics traded largely in line with the market after releasing a record profit estimate for the fourth quarter.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,860.00 points.