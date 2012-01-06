SEOUL Jan 6 Seoul shares opened down on
Friday as resurfacing worries about the euro zone crisis
highlighted by rising French debt costs dashed optimism from an
overnight Wall Street rally backed by positive U.S. jobs data.
Early falls were led by refiners, with SK Innovation
falling 0.97 percent while S-Oil Corp
shed 1.83 percent.
Samsung Electronics traded largely in line with
the market after releasing a record profit estimate for the
fourth quarter.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.2 percent at 1,860.00 points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)