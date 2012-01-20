RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on U.S. natural gas: Kemp
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
SEOUL Jan 20 Seoul shares soared on Friday to a fresh near six-month closing high, as foreign investors continued their buying spree amidst subsiding global risks.
Gains were led by brokerages, with Mirae Asset Securities soaring 7.61 percent while Woori Investment & Securities rose 6.35 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rallied 1.82 percent to close at 1,949.89 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds remain cautious on the outlook for oil prices despite confident statements from Saudi Arabia that global oil inventories will decline substantially in the next few months.