BRIEF-Huarong International Financial says Gain Sun Ventures, Huaxin Hong Kong and Huaxin Shanghai enter subscription agreement
SEOUL May 24 Seoul shares closed slightly higher on Thursday after a rangebound trading session, but faced pressure from European leaders' inability to provide concrete measures to address the region's debt crisis at an informal summit, while preparations were urged in case Greece exits the euro zone.
Builders outperformed, as Daewoo Engineering & Construction rallied 4.2 percent while Daelim Industrial climbed 1.7 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.32 percent to close at 1,814.47 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
June 9 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
CARACAS, June 8 Venezuela has missed a $30 million interest payment to Latin American development bank CAF, two legislative sources said on Thursday, adding that this activates a 30-day grace period to make the payment.