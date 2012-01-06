* Chile may hold rate steady on inflation surprise
* Colombia, Chile pesos gain most in world vs dollar
* Mexico peso up as U.S. jobless rate hits near 3-year low
* Brazil real slides, trims weekly gains
By Jeb Blount and Rachel Uranga
RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 The Mexican
peso rose against the dollar on Friday, as Latin American
currencies notched their biggest weekly gains against the
greenback after upbeat U.S. job data offset euro zone debt woes.
The Mexican peso firmed 1.78 percent on the week, second
after the Columbian peso for the week against the dollar.
"The U.S. economy is not as bad as some people are talking
about and Mexico depends a lot more on the United States than on
Europe than the rest of Latin America," said Pedro Tuesta, Latin
America analyst with 4Cast Inc. in Washington.
Unemployment in the United States fell to a near three-year
low of 8.5 percent in December, the U.S. Labor Department said
on Friday. Mexico gets nearly 80 percent of its
export earnings from the United States, helping support the
peso's value.
"Everyone has concerns that the European situation will hit
the U.S. at some point, but so far they are not seeing it,"
Tuesta said.
Mexico's peso gained for the first time in
three days, extending its place as the world's No. 3 best
performer against the dollar this week, adding 0.21 percent to
13.7621 to the dollar.
Chile's peso rallied after higher-than-expected Chilean
inflation reduced expectations of an interest rate cut, though
the peso retreated before close.
The Chilean peso weakened 0.16 percent to a
bid price of 510.80 to the dollar, but finished the week 1.63
percent firmer.
The bank is now seen holding the rate steady at 5.25
percent, helping maintain the attractiveness of the country's
debt for foreign investors, many of whom face interest rates
near zero in the United States, Europe and Japan.
Before Friday's data, the market had expected the bank would
cut the benchmark rate at least a quarter percentage point to 5
percent and possibly more on concern that European debt and
banking troubles would cause the world economy to slow.
Now that the peso has firmed beyond 509 to the dollar, it
could easily firm further to 507, traders in Santiago said.
Only Colombia's peso , which has gained
about 3 percent, performed better this week than Chile's peso.
It was the biggest gainer despite ending near flat on Friday.
Colombia's peso recorded its biggest five-day gain in a year
as a result of strong dollar inflows, said Julian Cardenas, an
investment analyst with ING Pensiones y Cesantia, a Bogota
pension fund.
"Although the situation is really worrying in Europe and
Colombia has never been protected from that, we believe that
foreign direct investment is going to continue being very
strong, oil and mining projects will continue," he said.
After trading little changed for much of the day, Brazil's
real shed 0.56 percent to 1.8502 to the dollar,
trimming weekly gains to 0.28 percent.