* Brazil dollar debt-buyback speculation hits real
* Miner BHP Billiton outlook feeds China growth concerns
* Mexico quake briefly jolts peso trading
* Brazil real slips 0.4 pct, Mexico peso off 0.3 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, March 20 Latin American
currencies fell on Tuesday on concerns China's demand for the
region's commodities could flag and after reports of a possible
debt payment by Brazil that could curb the real.
Worries surfaced after the world's biggest miner BHP
Billiton said it was seeing flattening Chinese demand
for iron ore. China is Brazil's top foreign market and a major
regional trading partner.
"China is coming back as a bit of a concern," said Win Thin,
an emerging market strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman. "We
know that China is slowing, and it's time for a little bit of a
correction."
Brazil's real shed 0.4 percent to bid at 1.8174 per
dollar.
The central bank also called an auction to buy U.S. dollars
on the spot foreign-exchange market, in a bid to limit the local
currency's strength.
Earlier this month, China cut its 2012 growth target to an
eight-year low of 7.5 percent, sparking concern that a major
engine of economic growth could slow. That caused riskier assets
to weaken, especially in commodity-dependent Latin America.
The move last month came as Brazil ratcheted up its efforts
to beat back the real's surge with a series of measures,
including purchasing dollars in the spot market, which has
resulted in a 6 percent decline in the currency.
BRAZIL'S DOLLAR DIPLOMACY
Local newspapers reported on Tuesday that Brazilian Treasury
Secretary Arno Agustin is now considering the early repayment of
up to $15 billion of its external debt issues as a tool to
weaken the real.
The government's demand for dollars to pay the debt is big
enough to "dislocate" the market, said Nick Chamie, head of
emerging markets research at RBC Securities in Toronto.
"Officials will continue to build a menu of FX measures to
convince investors that they can credibly defend their USD/BRL
floor," Chamie said.
Foreign investors seeking returns higher than those found in
developed countries have poured money into Brazil since late
last year. Brazil's president blamed a "tsunami" of foreign
capital for jacking up the real's value and hurting local
manufacturers.
Analysts now increasingly see Brazil's government defending
a level of 1.80 per dollar, a stance that has spooked some
investors and prompted analysts to look toward Mexico where the
government has been much more hands off in the currency market.
"We do not expect the latest possible measures mentioned by
officials to materialize until (the exchange rate) returns
towards the 1.76-1.72 range," Chamie said.
Brazil's aggressive measures have caused some analysts to
bet on the Mexican peso over the real due to intervention risks
and a slowdown in Latin America's top economy.
In Mexico, the peso declined 0.3 percent to
12.6650 per dollar after markets returned from a holiday.
The peso briefly spiked to the upper end of its trading
range for the day in the minutes following a strong earthquake
in Mexico that shook buildings, forced evacuations and resulted
in an early close of the local stock market.
The currency has been marking six-month highs since
February, but it has ricocheted through a more narrow range
since then and has been unable to break key levels.
Chile's peso slipped 0.21 percent to bid at 484.20
per dollar.