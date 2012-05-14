By Natalia Cacioli
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO May 14 Latin American currencies slid
on Monday, with the Brazilian real nearing the level of 2 per
dollar, as doubts about the future of Greece in the euro zone
drove investors to the perceived safety of the dollar.
The Brazilian currency slumped 1.5 percent to
1.9854, its weakest in 34 months, as part of a global emerging
markets sell-off. Some investors were also pushing the real to
the 2-per-dollar threshold to test whether the central bank
would intervene to stop it from appreciating.
"Investors are testing this level (of 2 per dollar) but the
central bank will probably decide to act based on how (fast) the
real hits this level and not because of the level per se," said
Jankiel Santos, chief economist with BES Investimentos in Sao
Paulo.
The real has gained nearly 15 percent since a February high
- a move that has been welcomed by Brazilian exporters but that
could add to the country's already higher-than-expected
inflation rates.
Brazil's central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said last week
that policy makers are monitoring the impact of the currency
slide on prices, but forecast that over the next three months
consumer inflation will be lower than it was in April.
A source at president Dilma Rousseff's economic team also
said last week that the government currently does not anticipate
meaningful inflationary pressures from the currency, even if the
real weakens to the level of 2 per dollar.
In Mexico, the peso declined 0.86 percent to 13.6852
per greenback, adding to losses of 2.6 percent in the previous
week.
Chile's peso fell 0.84 percent to 491.00 per
dollar, while Colombia's peso lost 0.5 percent to
1,772.00.