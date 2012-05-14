SAO PAULO May 14 Latin American currencies slid on Monday, with the Brazilian real nearing the level of 2 per dollar, as doubts about the future of Greece in the euro zone drove investors to the perceived safety of the dollar.

The Brazilian currency slumped 1.5 percent to 1.9854, its weakest in 34 months, as part of a global emerging markets sell-off. Some investors were also pushing the real to the 2-per-dollar threshold to test whether the central bank would intervene to stop it from appreciating.

"Investors are testing this level (of 2 per dollar) but the central bank will probably decide to act based on how (fast) the real hits this level and not because of the level per se," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist with BES Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

The real has gained nearly 15 percent since a February high - a move that has been welcomed by Brazilian exporters but that could add to the country's already higher-than-expected inflation rates.

Brazil's central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said last week that policy makers are monitoring the impact of the currency slide on prices, but forecast that over the next three months consumer inflation will be lower than it was in April.

A source at president Dilma Rousseff's economic team also said last week that the government currently does not anticipate meaningful inflationary pressures from the currency, even if the real weakens to the level of 2 per dollar.

In Mexico, the peso declined 0.86 percent to 13.6852 per greenback, adding to losses of 2.6 percent in the previous week.

Chile's peso fell 0.84 percent to 491.00 per dollar, while Colombia's peso lost 0.5 percent to 1,772.00.