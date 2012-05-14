* Fears about euro zone hit global markets
* Mexico peso falls to 18-week low
* Increased intervention eyed in Brazil
* Brazil real tumbles 1.7 pct, Mexico peso off 1 pct
By Danielle Fonseca
SAO PAULO, May 14 Latin American currencies
tumbled o n M onday, with the Brazilian real slumping to a nearly
three-year low as fears Greece could exit the euro zone hammered
riskier assets and raised concerns the region's central banks
could fight back.
Brazil's real briefly crossed the 2-per-dollar threshold for
the first time since July 2009, before pulling back amid
concerns that the country's central bank could wade into the
spot market with dollar sales from its huge reserves.
Global markets swooned with renewed fears that a political
impasse in Greece could push the country to be the first nation
to pull out of the euro-zone pact, which could have widespread,
unforeseen impacts on financial markets.
The uncertainty drove investors into the safety of the U.S.
dollar.
"There was a herd effect. Everyone wants to buy, and not be
caught short dollars," said Mario Battistel, the manager of the
brokerage Fair.
The Brazilian currency sank 1.73 percent to bid
at 1.9889 per dollar, pulling back on speculation the central
bank could sell dollars and burn those betting on a weaker real.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the real's current
weakness should not be considered "worrisome" because it
benefits local exporters.
Brazil's central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said last week
that policymakers are monitoring the impact of the currency
slide on consumer prices, but he forecast inflation will fall
over the next three months.
A source on President Dilma Rousseff's economic team also
said last week that the government currently does not anticipate
meaningful inflationary pressures from the currency, even if the
real weakens to the level of 2 per dollar.
In Mexico, the peso fell 0.99 percent to 13.7070 per
dollar, its weakest in 18 weeks, adding to losses of 2.6 percent
in the previous week.
Mexico's peso is the most freely traded Latin American
currency and investors use it as a proxy for global risk
sentiment.
Global bond investors could underpin peso losses if the
currency spikes past 14 per dollar. Investors have kept piling
into peso-denominated debt even as Europe's troubles have
deepened, since Mexico has a much better fiscal position.
"If they don't run to Mexico, where else will they go?" said
Sergio Luna, an economist at Banamex.
Mexico's central bank was seen pulling back from an interest
rate cut late last month after the drop in the peso threatened
to fan inflation through higher import prices.
But analysts doubt Mexico's central bank could step up
intervention efforts. Mexico is perhaps the biggest proponent of
free markets in Latin America, and its flexible exchange rate
has helped the economy adjust through the recent global crisis.
Chile's peso fell 1.08 percent to 492.00 per
dollar.