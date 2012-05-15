* Traders in Brazil speculate c. bank will intervene
* Brazil's real off 0.55 pct, Mexico's peso down 0.68 pct
By Danielle Fonseca and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, May 14 Latin American
currencies weakened on Tuesday w ith Brazil's real closing at a
near three-year low, fueling speculation the country's bank
could soon intervene.
Worries that new elections in Greece would harden domestic
opposition to an international bailout and open the possibility
that the country could exit the euro weighed on global markets
and pushed Brazil's currency to its weakest level since July
2009.
"The market is seeing the possibility of Greece leave the
euro zone as very likely," said Alfredo Barbutti, chief
economist at BCG Liquidez.
The Brazilian real weakened 0.55 percent to 2
p er dollar.
Some investors have been pushing the real above the level of
2 per dollar to test the central bank's tolerance of a weaker
currency that could spur inflation by raising import prices.
"We have some speculation in the foreign exchange market
right now," said Reginaldo Galhardo, a manager at Treviso
brokerage in Sao Paulo. "The market is wondering whether the
central bank will intervene, so it is pushing the currency to 2
per dollar."
The Brazilian central bank bought dollars in the spot market
from February to April, helping weaken the exchange rate from
around 1.7 per dollar, which was considered harmful to
exporters.
Some traders bet the central bank will intervene again if
the real weakens beyond 2 per dollar. Government officials have
indicated they still do not anticipate meaningful inflationary
pressures from the currency at that level.
"At between 2 and 2.10, the possibility of intervention is
really, really high," said Diego Donadio, Latin America currency
and debt strategist for BNP Paribas in Sao Paulo.
The Mexican and Chilean pesos hit four month lows as
a ttempts to form a new government in Greece collapsed spooking
investors and raising the prospect anti-bailout candidates could
sweep elections, sparking a fresh round of the euro-zone crisis.
The news from Greece weighed on riskier Latin American
assets that tend to sell off when investors seek safety in
currencies like the U.S. dollar.
Mexico's peso weakened 0.68 percent to 13.8350 per
dollar. C hile's peso fell to four month lows,
nearing 500 per dollar. The currency closed 1.42 percent weaker
to bid at 499.30 per dollar.
"The 500 level is really difficult to break," said Francisco
Schneider, director of trading at Celfin Capital in Santiago.
"If it happens the next level could be 504 but if markets calm
down, don't rule out the peso's recovery to new ranges between
490 and 500."