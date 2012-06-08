* Mexico peso gains as cenbank dashes rate cut speculation
* Brazil cenbank says global downturn sapping inflation
* Chile's peso falls with copper prices, muted inflation
* Brazil real 0.1 pct lower, Mexico peso up 0.7 pct
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 8 Mexico's peso
strengthened on Friday as policymakers dashed speculation of
imminent rate cuts in the country, while the Brazilian real
trimmed early losses after the central bank intervened in the
foreign exchange market.
Other Latin American currencies remained weaker, however, as
investors worried about the global economic impact of an
escalating European debt crisis.
The Mexican peso traded lower early in the session but
bounced after the central bank kept its key interest rate
unchanged at 4.5 percent. The bank made clear its next move
could go either way, dropping a flirtation with a rate cut that
had weighed on the currency.
The bank also acknowledged a "moderate" risk to inflation
from a weaker peso, which has lost about 10 percent since mid
March.
The Mexican peso was 0.7 percent stronger in the
afternoon, at 13.9699 per dollar.
The Brazilian real also opened lower but trimmed losses
after the central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market
with a sale of currency swaps, which essentially increase the
supply of dollars in the market.
That was the second time the central bank offered to sell
currency swaps this week. The auction was announced when the
real traded slightly above 2.04 per dollar, reinforcing a market
perception that, at least for now, policymakers are drawing an
informal line around 2.05 per greenback.
"When the real reaches a certain level, of 2.05 per dollar,
we know the central bank will intervene," said Jankiel Santos,
chief economist with BES Investimento in Sao Paulo.
The real was 0.13 percent weaker in the
afternoon, at 2.0292 per greenback.
Other Latin American currencies weakened, however, as
investors cautiously watched political and economic developments
in the euro zone.
Spain is expected to request European aid for its struggling
banks over the weekend, becoming the fourth and biggest European
country to seek assistance since the euro zone's debt crisis
began.
Chile's peso lost 0.12 percent as prices of copper
, the country's main export product, fell to a six-month
low in London.
"Markets are all in the red, with stocks falling, copper
prices tumbling and the dollar strengthening against the euro -
all those factors are negative for the peso," said a trader in
Santiago.
Chile's lower-than-expected inflation reading for May also
contributed to a weaker peso as it eliminated any speculation of
an immediate rate hike by the central bank.
Chile's consumer price index was unchanged in May from the
previous month, the government statistics agency INE said.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a median 0.2 percent
increase for the index.
MORE RATE CUTS IN BRAZIL
Brazil's interest-rate futures slid on Friday after the
central bank suggested it is poised to keep cutting the
country's base interest rate.
Interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2013
dropped 7 basis points to 7.820 percent after policymakers said
in minutes of their latest monetary policy meeting that a global
economic downturn is helping to bring inflation back to target.
The bank's committee, known as the Copom, repeated its
guidance that more rate cuts should be conducted "sparingly."
Policymakers unanimously cut the benchmark Selic rate for a
seventh consecutive time to a record low of 8.5 percent on May
30.
"This leaves the door open for additional rate cuts," said
Alberto Ramos, a senior economist with Goldman Sachs, adding
that the next cuts should be "moderate," or smaller than 75
basis points, and "somewhat data dependent."
Goldman Sachs expects Brazil will cut the Selic again to 8.0
percent in July.
"An extension of the easing cycle beyond the July meeting is
certainly possible particularly if the external backdrop
continues to deteriorate and the domestic real business cycle
dynamics remain sluggish," Ramos said.
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1307 GMT:
Currencies daily % yearly %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0292 -0.13 -7.92
Mexico peso 13.9699 0.69 0.00
Argentina peso* 5.9300 -0.17 -20.24
Chile peso 501.0000 -0.12 3.65
Colombia peso 1,777.5000 -0.33 9.05
Peru sol 2.6820 -0.04 0.56
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages