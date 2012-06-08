* Mexico peso gains as cenbank dashes rate cut speculation
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 8 Mexico's peso firmed on
Friday as policymakers dashed speculation of imminent rate cuts,
while the Brazilian real trimmed early losses after the
country's central bank intervened in the foreign exchange
market.
Other Latin American currencies remained weaker, however, as
investors worried about the global economic impact of the
escalating European debt crisis.
The Mexican peso traded lower early in the session but
bounced after the central bank kept its key interest rate
unchanged at 4.5 percent. The bank made clear its next move
could go either way, dropping a flirtation with a rate cut that
had weighed on the currency.
The bank also acknowledged a "moderate" risk to inflation
from a weaker peso, which has lost about 10 percent since mid
March.
"The Bank of Mexico at this exchange rate will not cut rates
even if everyone else in the world does it, and foreigners do
not want a rate cut because they are taking advantage of the
differential," said Jorge Gordillo, an analyst at CI Banco.
Mexico's benchmark interest rate is at 4.50 percent,
compared with a near zero percent in the United States, a
differential that boosts the appeal of Mexican assets.
The Mexican peso was more than 1 percent stronger in
the afternoon at 13.9225 per dollar.
The Brazilian real also opened lower but trimmed losses
after the central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market
with a sale of currency swaps, which essentially increase the
supply of dollars in the market.
It was the second time the central bank offered to sell
currency swaps this week. The auction was announced when the
real traded slightly above 2.04 per dollar, reinforcing a market
perception that, at least for now, policymakers are drawing an
informal line around 2.05 per greenback.
"When the real reaches a certain level, of 2.05 per dollar,
we know the central bank will intervene," said Jankiel Santos,
chief economist with BES Investimento in Sao Paulo.
The real was 0.14 percent stronger in the
afternoon, at 2.0236 per greenback.
Other Latin American currencies weakened as investors
cautiously watched political and economic developments in the
euro zone.
Spain is expected to request European aid for its struggling
banks over the weekend, becoming the fourth and biggest European
country to seek assistance since the euro zone's debt crisis
began.
Chile's peso lost 0.32 percent to 502 per dollar as
prices of copper, the country's main export product,
fell to a six-month low in London.
Chile's lower-than-expected inflation reading for May also
contributed to a weaker peso as it eliminated any speculation of
an immediate rate hike by the central bank.
Chile's consumer price index was unchanged in May from the
previous month, the government statistics agency INE said.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a median 0.2 percent
increase for the index.
MORE RATE CUTS IN BRAZIL
Brazil's interest-rate futures slid on Friday after the
central bank suggested it is poised to keep cutting the
country's base interest rate.
The bank's committee, known as the Copom, repeated its
guidance that more rate cuts should be conducted "sparingly."
Policymakers unanimously cut the benchmark Selic rate for a
seventh consecutive time to a record low of 8.5 percent on May
30.
"This leaves the door open for additional rate cuts," said
Alberto Ramos, a senior economist with Goldman Sachs, adding
that the next cuts should be "moderate," or smaller than 75
basis points, and "somewhat data dependent."
Goldman Sachs expects Brazil will cut the Selic again to 8.0
percent in July.
"An extension of the easing cycle beyond the July meeting is
certainly possible, particularly if the external backdrop
continues to deteriorate and the domestic real business cycle
dynamics remain sluggish," Ramos said.