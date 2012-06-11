* Brazil's real slumps despite c.bank move into currency
* Mexican peso logs sharpest depreciation this month
* Brazil's real off 1.6 pct; Mexico's peso off 1.2 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Jean Luis Arce
MEXICO CITY, June 11 Brazil's real fell on
Monday as the central bank failed to stem the currency's losses
with a sale of swap contracts while optimism over the EU bailout
for Spain's troubled banks faded dragging down Latin American
markets.
The Brazilian real weakened 1.64 percent to
2.0568 and the Mexican peso slumped 1.25 percent to
14.1000 per dollar, its sharpest drop so far this month.
Market players are jittery over whether the European Union's
agreed bailout of up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for
Spain will alleviate the country's profound debt woes or lock it
out of credit markets.
"There are still a lot of details to be disclosed in terms
of the amount, where it will come from and how much it will
fully impact," said Alejandro Cuadrado, a Latin American
currency strategist at BBVA in New York.
This coupled with uncertainty over the elections in Greece
and rising Spanish bond yields is pushing investors away from
emerging markets and towards safer havens like U.S. treasury
bonds.
In Brazil, some traders were booking profits and testing the
central bank, pushing the exchange rate lower in hopes the bank
would respond with a more forceful intervention.
"Investors are trying to make money from that. It's a way of
boosting trading volumes," said Ovidio Soares, a trader at
brokerage Interbolsa do Brasil.
The central bank swaps were the smallest number offered
since policymakers resumed this type of intervention last month
as it sought to curb a depreciation in the real as worries about
euro woes have rattled global markets.
"If this (short BRL) trend continues, we will see the
central bank coming in again and probably with bigger amounts,"
Cuadrado added.
Brazil's interest-rate futures also slipped on
Monday as analysts revised down their estimates for growth and
inflation in the country.
Brazil's interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2013
dipped after a weekly central bank survey showed expectations
for GDP growth fell for a fifth consecutive week, reflecting
concerns about the impact of the euro-zone crisis in the
country.
Inflation expectations in Brazil also declined for the
fourth consecutive week in Brazil, reinforcing the view that
policymakers will keep cutting the benchmark Selic rate, which
currently stands at an all-time low of 8.5 percent.
"The market is going to continue to be very nervous" with
investors awaiting an outcome in Greece's elections, said Cesar
Elizalde, a trader at Banorte-IXE in Mexico City.
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 2121 GMT
Currencies daily % yearly %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0568 -1.64 -9.15
Mexico peso 14.1000 -1.25 -0.93
Argentina peso* 5.9300 -0.17 -20.24
Chile peso 503.5000 -0.30 3.14
Peru sol 2.6830 -0.19 0.52
* Argentine peso's rate
between brokerages