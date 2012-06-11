* Brazil's real slumps despite c.bank move into currency markets * Mexican peso logs sharpest depreciation this month * Brazil's real off 1.6 pct; Mexico's peso off 1.2 pct By Rachel Uranga and Jean Luis Arce MEXICO CITY, June 11 Brazil's real fell on Monday as the central bank failed to stem the currency's losses with a sale of swap contracts while optimism over the EU bailout for Spain's troubled banks faded dragging down Latin American markets. The Brazilian real weakened 1.64 percent to 2.0568 and the Mexican peso slumped 1.25 percent to 14.1000 per dollar, its sharpest drop so far this month. Market players are jittery over whether the European Union's agreed bailout of up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for Spain will alleviate the country's profound debt woes or lock it out of credit markets. "There are still a lot of details to be disclosed in terms of the amount, where it will come from and how much it will fully impact," said Alejandro Cuadrado, a Latin American currency strategist at BBVA in New York. This coupled with uncertainty over the elections in Greece and rising Spanish bond yields is pushing investors away from emerging markets and towards safer havens like U.S. treasury bonds. In Brazil, some traders were booking profits and testing the central bank, pushing the exchange rate lower in hopes the bank would respond with a more forceful intervention. "Investors are trying to make money from that. It's a way of boosting trading volumes," said Ovidio Soares, a trader at brokerage Interbolsa do Brasil. The central bank swaps were the smallest number offered since policymakers resumed this type of intervention last month as it sought to curb a depreciation in the real as worries about euro woes have rattled global markets. "If this (short BRL) trend continues, we will see the central bank coming in again and probably with bigger amounts," Cuadrado added. Brazil's interest-rate futures also slipped on Monday as analysts revised down their estimates for growth and inflation in the country. Brazil's interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2013 dipped after a weekly central bank survey showed expectations for GDP growth fell for a fifth consecutive week, reflecting concerns about the impact of the euro-zone crisis in the country. Inflation expectations in Brazil also declined for the fourth consecutive week in Brazil, reinforcing the view that policymakers will keep cutting the benchmark Selic rate, which currently stands at an all-time low of 8.5 percent. "The market is going to continue to be very nervous" with investors awaiting an outcome in Greece's elections, said Cesar Elizalde, a trader at Banorte-IXE in Mexico City. Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 2121 GMT Currencies daily % yearly % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0568 -1.64 -9.15 Mexico peso 14.1000 -1.25 -0.93 Argentina peso* 5.9300 -0.17 -20.24 Chile peso 503.5000 -0.30 3.14 Peru sol 2.6830 -0.19 0.52 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages