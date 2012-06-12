* Mexico peso gains on short-term bets * Brazilian real slips as markets test cenbank * Greece elections, Spain bank worries weigh on markets By Rachel Uranga MEXICO CITY, June 12 Mexico's peso firmed on Tuesday, tracking stronger risk appetite around the world, but Brazil's real slipped as the market tested the central bank's limit for losses. The Mexican peso advanced 0.95 percent to 13.9670 per dollar, helped by sharply rising stocks on Wall Street and a stronger euro. Mexico's peso closely tracks the fortunes of U.S. stocks and the single currency, which are proxies for investor risk appetite. Traders said gains were driven by short-term trading strategies and Tuesday's advance could easily reverse in the next session on concerns about Europe's debt crisis. "These are bets that are coming in, taking a position of risk, and if things go well, they get out fast, and if not, they take their losses quickly too," said Antonio Magana, head of trading at Interacciones in Mexico City. "We do not know how the Greek elections will turn out ... but as we get closer to Friday, I think the exchange rate will be pressured a bit," he said. Fears that Europe's debt crisis is deepening have hurt riskier assets around the world since mid-March and drove a sharp slump in May. Investors are worried Greece could on Sunday elect candidates who may reject conditions of its international bailout. That could force Greece to exit the euro zone. Speaking ahead of next week's meeting of the Group of 20 leaders, Mexican President Felipe Calderon gave a nod to this economic uncertainty, saying the global situation would continue to fuel fluctuation in the peso. The peso also showed some correlation with gains in the price of silver, the country's second largest export product. The Brazilian real dipped to 2.0645 per greenback. A break of the 2.05 level triggered intervention on Monday, but the central bank kept its hands out of the market on Tuesday. "People are trying to figure out how the central bank will act in foreign exchange markets, they want to know if they are looking at the level or the trend during the day," said Flavio Serrano, a senior economist at BES Investimento in Sao Paulo. He said traders are testing the market with some speculating the bank will defend the real at 2.10 against the dollar. The currency slumped about 1.5 percent on Monday. The sell-off intensified in the afternoon, even after the central bank intervened in the market with a small auction of currency swaps. "With market talk of specific European bank related outflows behind weak price action at the start of this week, the Brazilian central bank is likely saving its ammunition, though making sure it remains present in the market in order to stem currency weakness," said Flavia Cattan-Naslausky, Latin American currency strategist with RBS Securities. Adding to the gloomy outlook, Brazil's central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said he expects the global economy to grow slowly and financial remarks to remain volatile for the next two years. Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 2030 GMT: Currencies daily % yearly % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0645 -0.37 -9.73 Mexico peso 13.9676 0.95 0.01 Argentina peso* 5.8700 1.36 -19.42 Chile peso 503.8000 -0.06 3.08 Peru sol 2.6800 0.11 0.63 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages