* Mexico peso gains on short-term bets
* Brazilian real slips as markets test cenbank
* Greece elections, Spain bank worries weigh on markets
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, June 12 Mexico's peso firmed on
Tuesday, tracking stronger risk appetite around the world, but
Brazil's real slipped as the market tested the central bank's
limit for losses.
The Mexican peso advanced 0.95 percent to 13.9670 per
dollar, helped by sharply rising stocks on Wall Street and a
stronger euro.
Mexico's peso closely tracks the fortunes of U.S. stocks and
the single currency, which are proxies for investor risk
appetite.
Traders said gains were driven by short-term trading
strategies and Tuesday's advance could easily reverse in the
next session on concerns about Europe's debt crisis.
"These are bets that are coming in, taking a position of
risk, and if things go well, they get out fast, and if not, they
take their losses quickly too," said Antonio Magana, head of
trading at Interacciones in Mexico City.
"We do not know how the Greek elections will turn out ...
but as we get closer to Friday, I think the exchange rate will
be pressured a bit," he said.
Fears that Europe's debt crisis is deepening have hurt
riskier assets around the world since mid-March and drove a
sharp slump in May.
Investors are worried Greece could on Sunday elect
candidates who may reject conditions of its international
bailout. That could force Greece to exit the euro zone.
Speaking ahead of next week's meeting of the Group of 20
leaders, Mexican President Felipe Calderon gave a nod to this
economic uncertainty, saying the global situation would continue
to fuel fluctuation in the peso.
The peso also showed some correlation with gains in the
price of silver, the country's second largest export
product.
The Brazilian real dipped to 2.0645 per
greenback. A break of the 2.05 level triggered intervention on
Monday, but the central bank kept its hands out of the market on
Tuesday.
"People are trying to figure out how the central bank will
act in foreign exchange markets, they want to know if they are
looking at the level or the trend during the day," said Flavio
Serrano, a senior economist at BES Investimento in Sao Paulo.
He said traders are testing the market with some speculating
the bank will defend the real at 2.10 against the dollar. The
currency slumped about 1.5 percent on Monday.
The sell-off intensified in the afternoon, even after the
central bank intervened in the market with a small auction of
currency swaps.
"With market talk of specific European bank related outflows
behind weak price action at the start of this week, the
Brazilian central bank is likely saving its ammunition, though
making sure it remains present in the market in order to stem
currency weakness," said Flavia Cattan-Naslausky, Latin American
currency strategist with RBS Securities.
Adding to the gloomy outlook, Brazil's central bank chief
Alexandre Tombini said he expects the global economy to grow
slowly and financial remarks to remain volatile for the next two
years.
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 2030 GMT:
Currencies daily % yearly %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0645 -0.37 -9.73
Mexico peso 13.9676 0.95 0.01
Argentina peso* 5.8700 1.36 -19.42
Chile peso 503.8000 -0.06 3.08
Peru sol 2.6800 0.11 0.63
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages