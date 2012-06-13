* Brazil real up on expectation of gov't measures * US retail sales down for 2nd month, spur stimulus talk * Brazil real up 0.3 pct, Mexican peso flat SAO PAULO, June 13 Latin American currencies rose modestly o n W ednesday on speculation that disappointing U.S. economic data could lead the Federal Reserve to deploy additional monetary stimulus measures, although lingering euro zone concerns capped gains. The Brazilian real rose 0.3 percent to 2.0584 per dollar, also supported by expectations that the central bank could intervene to hold what many traders see as an informal line around 2.05 per greenback. Comments by Finance Minister Guido Mantega gave an additional boost to the real as they were interpreted as a sign the government could remove some measures originally intended to curb excess dollar inflows. In an interview with O Globo daily, Mantega said "some of those (currency) measures could be reviewed in due time." He specifically mentioned a recent imposition of a 6 percent financial tax on dollar loans taken by Brazilian companies and banks abroad with a maturity of up to five years. "The market turned more cautious with the possibility of government measures. If the government becomes more flexible, the real might strengthen," said Jaime Ferreira, a director at Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo. A second consecutive month of falling U.S. retail sales sapped the strength of the Mexican peso, which traded around 13.9785 per dollar, little changed from Tuesday's close. The United States is Mexico's main trading partner. Still, the Chilean peso rose half a percentage point to 501.300 per greenback as the weak data added to expectations of another round of U.S. monetary stimulus that would maintain dollars flowing into emerging markets. "We just saw lower-than-expected U.S. economic data, which increase the possibility of further stimulus measures," said Rodrigo Sarria, a trader with Celfin Capital in Santiago. "In the very short term, we could test the level of 500.00 per dollar." Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1550 GMT Currencies daily % yearly % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0584 0.30 -9.50 Mexico peso 13.9781 -0.08 -0.06 Argentina peso* 5.8600 1.02 -19.28 Chile peso 501.3000 0.50 3.59 Colombia peso 1,783.5000 -0.25 8.68 Peru sol 2.6760 0.15 0.78 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages