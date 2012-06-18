* Market eyes Fed meeting for possible stimulus * Mexico's cenbank expects months of volatility * Brazil's real off 0.6, Mexico's peso gains 0.6 By Rachel Uranga MEXICO CITY, June 18 Latin American currencies mostly firmed on Monday on hopes that Greek political parties were close to forming a coalition that backs an international bailout, ending months of political paralysis at the center of Europe's debt crisis. But gains were limited by worries about the region's future after the Spanish and Italian yields rose, underscoring concerns that a pro-bailout victory in Greece was still far from enough to solve Europe's troubles. The Mexican peso jumped 0.69 percent to 13.8250 per dollar on the news and the Brazilian real weakened 0.63 percent to 2.0566 per dollar. The real cut losses after a Greek New Democracy party official told Reuters that a governing coalition could be agreed upon by Tuesday, but the market's optimism could be short lived.. "The formation of the government is only the first step to start negotiation between the Greek government and the troika," said Pedro Tuesta, a foreign exchange analyst with 4Cast Inc in Washington. Fears about the euro zone's debt crisis spreading have recently pressured Latin American currencies, with the Mexican peso losing 6 percent since May and the Brazilian real weakening about 8 percent. Policymakers are under increasing pressure to come up with concrete solutions to prevent the crisis from spreading and hammering global markets. "The weekend news has really just averted disaster instead of giving anyone a shot of confidence," said Clyde Wardle, a currency strategist at HSBC in New York. Investors are eyeing a summit of European leaders at the end of June to offer concrete solutions to stem the crisis. "The market is clearly looking for something from this EU summit to at least restore confidence in the short term, but it's not clear what that will be," he said. Mexico's central bank governor, Agustin Carstens, said on Monday that the uncertainty in Europe is likely to keep Mexico's currency volatile. "It is probable that we are in this environment for some more months," Carstens said in an interview with Radio Formula in response to a question about the recent weakness of the Mexican peso. Market players looking for some relief are now turning their immediate attention to the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting that begins on Tuesday, Tuesta added. Many market players are looking for further monetary stimulus from the Fed, a move that tends to boost emerging markets, as the U.S. economy shows signs of slowing. In Chile, the central bank maintained its 2012 growth expectations but cut its inflation forecast to 2.7 percent, stating in a quarterly report the scenario assumes it holds its benchmark rates steady. The move had little affect on the currency, which closed near flat at 499.50 pesos per U.S. dollar, but it could give the bank more room to consider monetary easing, a move many economist don't see as likely in the coming months. Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 2133 GMT daily % yearly % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0566 -0.63 -9.23 Mexico peso 13.8250 0.69 1.05 Argentina peso* 5.8800 0.85 -19.56 Chile peso 499.5000 0.06 3.96 Peru sol 2.6450 0.19 1.97 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages