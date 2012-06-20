* Investors hope Fed to provide further monetary stimulus * Brazil rates futures rise on bets on higher fuel prices * Brazilian real drops 0.1 pct, Mexican peso 0.2 pct weaker By Natalia Cacioli SAO PAULO, June 20 Latin American currencies dipped in cautious trading on Wednesday before a much-awaited statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve which may unveil additional monetary stimulus to support the U.S. economy. The Brazilian real was 0.1 percent weaker while the Mexican peso dropped 0.2 percent as investors avoided taking large positions before the end of the Fed's two-day monetary policy meeting at 1630 GMT. Expectations that U.S. policymakers could extend their current Operation Twist program designed to lower long-term interest rates, or even launch a third round of quantitative-easing measures, triggered a rally in Latin American currencies and stocks on Tuesday. Part of the liquidity provided by the Fed's easy-money policies often finds its way into emerging markets, which offer higher interest rates. "Markets are trading today on the expectation that the Fed will do something to help the economy," said Flavio Serrano, a senior economist with BES Investimento in Sao Paulo. "And by 'something' I mean 'anything' - extending Operation Twist, or a fresh round of quantitative easing, or even signaling that the door is open to new stimulus measures if necessary," he added. Meanwhile, Brazil's interest-rate futures rose on bets Brazil's state-led oil giant Petrobras could soon raise fuel prices to pay for its latest business plan. Higher gasoline prices could have an impact on Brazil's inflation, hampering the ability of the central bank to keep cutting interest rates. Brazil's interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2013 , the most traded this session, paid a yield of 7.74 percent, compared to Tuesday's adjusted close of 7.71 percent. Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1505 GMT: Currencies daily % yearly % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0296 -0.14 -7.94 Mexico peso 13.7229 -0.24 1.80 Argentina peso* 5.9000 0.34 -19.83 Chile peso 496.0000 -0.20 4.70 Colombia peso 1,769.4000 0.06 9.55 APeru sol 2.6350 0.04 2.35 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages (Additional reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrew Hay)