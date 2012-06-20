(Updates with market reaction to Fed statement) * Fed extends Operation Twist until the end of the year * Brazil rates futures rise on bets on higher fuel prices * Brazilian real, Mexican peso slightly higher By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, June 20 Latin American currencies edged higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve extended its Operation Twist bond-buying program until the end of the year, and left the door open to further monetary stimulus measures if the economy worsens. The currencies initially added to losses after the Fed's decision as many investors were ready to sell unless U.S. policymakers surprised markets with bolder stimulus measures. The Fed decided to extend the program through which it buys long-term securities and sells short-term debt by six more months, in an attempt to lower long-term interest rates and support the economy. Investors, who widely anticipated the decision, had already driven Latin American currencies and stocks higher on Tuesday. After the initial negative reaction, the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso erased losses as investors interpreted the Fed's statement as leaving the door open to further stimulus measures, if needed. In its statement, the Fed used slightly less upbeat words to describe an expected recovery in the U.S. economy. "The Fed's announcement marginally disappointed investors who hoped for stronger measures," said Daniel Cunha, an analyst with XP Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "But it is too early to conclude how the market will react. We are still waiting for (Fed's Chairman) Ben Bernanke's interview in the afternoon." Meanwhile, Brazil's interest-rate futures rose on bets Brazil's state-led oil giant Petrobras could soon raise fuel prices to pay for its latest business plan. Higher gasoline prices could have an impact on Brazil's inflation, hampering the ability of the central bank to keep cutting interest rates. Brazil's interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2013 , the most traded this session, paid a yield of 7.74 percent, compared with Tuesday's adjusted close of 7.71 percent. Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1745 GMT: Currencies daily yearly pct pct Latest change change Brazil real 2.0266 0.00 -7.80 Mexico peso 13.6785 0.08 2.13 Argentina peso* 5.9000 0.34 -19.83 Chile peso 495.3000 -0.06 4.85 Colombia peso 1,769.9900 0.03 9.51 Peru sol 2.6350 0.04 2.35 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages (Additional reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Asher Levine; Editing by Andrew Hay & Theodore d'Afflisio)