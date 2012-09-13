* Mexico peso hits 5-mo high, Chile peso at over 1-yr high * Brazil says won't let its currency appreciate * Mexico peso gains 1.53 pct, Brazilian real up 0.4 pct By Michael O'Boyle MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 Mexico's peso surged to a more than five-month high on Thursday and Chile's peso traded at its strongest in more than a year after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched a new stimulus program that will likely boost dollar inflows to emerging economies. Brazil's real saw more muted gains as the country's finance minister suggested authorities there would keep up intervention efforts to curb the appreciation of the country's currency. The Fed said it would buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per month and will continue to purchase those and other assets until the weak U.S. employment picture shows marked improvement. The Fed's previous stimulus programs since the 2008 financial crisis spurred gains in riskier assets as investors took proceeds from Fed purchases to invest in higher-yielding assets, such as Latin American local currency debt. "The Mexican peso could benefit both from the recovery in the United States and also from the general better tone in terms of risk aversion," said Mauro Roca, an analyst at Deutsche Bank in New York. Mexico sends 80 percent of its exports to the United States and it could see the most direct benefit in Latin America if the U.S. economy improves. Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday in an interview with Reuters that the Fed's program was the right thing to do and that it should help Mexico's economy as well. The Mexican peso led gains in the region, firming 1.53 percent to 12.82 per U.S. dollar, its strongest since early April. The Mexican peso has been one of investors' favorite emerging market bets since it is among the most easily-traded currencies in the world and it is backed by a central bank that is infrequently intervenes in markets. Analysts said the Fed plan should weaken the dollar in the short term against emerging market currencies across the board. The weaker dollar should also lift commodities prices, which also helps Latin American currencies since the region is a top producer of raw materials such as copper and soy. The Brazilian real rose a more modest 0.4 percent to bid at 2.0175 per dollar as investors feared the central bank would intervene to keep the currency above 2 units per dollar, a level the government considers beneficial to exporters. "We should see an appreciation pressure on the exchange rate, which will likely test the level of 2 per dollar," said Alexandre Andrade, an economist with Votorantim brokerage in Sao Paulo. The real had weakened back from close to the 2 per dollar level on Wednesday after the central bank intervened in the market to weaken the real. Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the government may deploy an "arsenal" of measures to cushion the impact of dollar inflows into the domestic economy. Speaking to reporters in Brasilia just after the Fed announcement, Mantega promised the government will not allow the real to appreciate. The Brazilian central bank has managed to keep the real within a tight range of 2.00 and 2.10 per dollar since early July. On Wednesday, it sold $1.37 billion worth of reverse currency swaps, derivatives contracts that mimic buying dollars in the futures market, as part of its efforts to curb the real's gains. Deutsche Bank's Roca said the real would likely continue to trade in the 2.0 to 2.05 per dollar range due to the threat of stronger intervention measures. "They have enough ammunition to make this threat credible," Roca said. The Chilean peso rose 0.42 percent to close at a more than one-year high of 472.70 before the Fed announcement. The currency gained as local mining companies sold dollars in the domestic market and as investors anticipated the Fed's move. Latin American FX prices at 2040 GMT: Currencies daily % year-to- change ate % Latest change Brazil real 2.0190 0.32 -7.45 Mexico peso 12.8200 1.53 8.97 Argentina peso* 6.2800 0.64 -24.68 Chile peso 472.7000 0.42 9.86 Colombia peso 1,793.8000 0.41 8.06 Peru sol 2.5970 0.27 3.85 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages