* Brazil central bank cuts 2013 inflation view only marginally * Latam currencies gain on Spain austerity measures * Mexican peso gains 0.5 pct, Brazil real up 0.1 pct RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 Brazil's interest-rate futures mostly rose on Thursday, indicating fewer bets on additional monetary easing, after the central bank increased its 2012 inflation forecast while keeping its 2013 view practically unchanged. Meanwhile, Latin American currencies gained slightly on signs that Spain was preparing for a bailout request, a decision investors regard as crucial to stop the spreading of the euro zone debt crisis. Short-dated interest-rate contracts edged up in Brazil after the central bank revised its 2012 inflation expectation to 5.2 percent from 4.7 percent, while cutting only marginally its 2013 view, to 4.9 percent from 5.0 percent. Many investors expected the bank's 2013 inflation forecast to fall further, making room for lower interest rates, after President Dilma Rousseff unveiled sharp cuts in electricity prices earlier this month. Despite the disappointment with the inflation forecast, the interest-rate curve showed investors remained unsure about the end of Brazil's monetary easing cycle. About half of them still bet the Selic will be cut by 25 basis points from its current level of 7.50 percent, an all-time low. "Markets expected the central bank to cut its 2013 inflation forecast a little more," said Luis Otavio de Souza Leal, chief economist at ABC Brasil bank. "But I believe the central bank will try to keep the Selic at the current 7.5 percent level for as long as possible." SPAIN HOPES The Mexican peso and the Brazilian real gained slightly as Spain unveiled a tough 2013 budget based mostly on spending cuts which many see as an effort to reach the likely conditions of an international bailout. "Market sentiment improved overseas, reducing dollar gains," said Jaime Ferreira, head of foreign exchange at Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo. The Mexican peso rose 0.4 percent while the real gained a more modest 0.1 percent, with its volatility still constrained by threats of government intervention in the foreign exchange market. Latin American FX prices at 1845 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0319 0.12 -8.04 Mexico peso 12.8100 0.47 9.05 Argentina peso* 6.2800 0.16 -24.68 Chile peso 471.0000 -0.11 10.25 Colombia peso 1,798.5000 -0.07 7.78 Peru sol 2.5960 -0.08 3.89 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages