* Chile cenbank president doesn't rule out intervention
* Concerns over Spain ratings, banks weigh on Latam FX
* Mexican peso falls 0.2 pct, Brazil real up 0.2 pct
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 Chile's peso dropped on
Friday after the central bank warned it could intervene to curb
currency gains, while concerns about Spain's banks and credit
ratings weighed on Latin American foreign exchange markets in
general.
The Chilean peso lost 0.8 percent to change hands
at 474.60 per U.S. dollar after central bank chief Rodrigo
Vergara said policymakers may intervene during "exceptional
periods" in which the exchange rate is significantly out of line
with fundamentals.
The peso has gained more than 9 percent so far this year,
which makes it the second strongest performer among the 152
currencies tracked by Reuters.
The Mexican peso lost a modest 0.2 percent to trade
at 12.8577 per dollar as concerns about Spain made investors
cautious about taking risks in emerging markets.
A stress test on Spanish banks showed the institutions need
a total of 59.3 billion euros in extra capital, in line with
market expectations, but concerns about a possible downgrade of
Spain's sovereign ratings by Moody's Investors Service still
weighed on investor sentiment.
The Brazilian real decoupled from the rest of
the market, rising 0.2 percent to 2.0260 per dollar, as
investors tried to influence the currency's closing rate at the
end of the month.
"Markets are looking overseas, especially to the United
States and Spain," said Ovidio Soares, a currency trader at
Interbolsa do Brasil, a brokerage in Sao Paulo. "But today the
key issue is (the fight) between investors who are short or long
in dollars."
Latin American FX prices at 1840 GMT:
Currencies Daily YTD pct
pct change
Latest change
Brazil real 2.0260 0.25 -7.77
Mexico peso 12.8577 -0.24 8.65
Argentina peso* 6.2800 0.32 -24.68
Chile peso 474.6000 -0.76 9.42
Colombia peso 1,800.3000 -0.10 7.67
Peru sol 2.5980 -0.08 3.81
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages