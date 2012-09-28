* Chile cenbank president doesn't rule out intervention * Concerns over Spain ratings, banks weigh on Latam FX * Mexican peso falls 0.2 pct, Brazil real up 0.2 pct RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 Chile's peso dropped on Friday after the central bank warned it could intervene to curb currency gains, while concerns about Spain's banks and credit ratings weighed on Latin American foreign exchange markets in general. The Chilean peso lost 0.8 percent to change hands at 474.60 per U.S. dollar after central bank chief Rodrigo Vergara said policymakers may intervene during "exceptional periods" in which the exchange rate is significantly out of line with fundamentals. The peso has gained more than 9 percent so far this year, which makes it the second strongest performer among the 152 currencies tracked by Reuters. The Mexican peso lost a modest 0.2 percent to trade at 12.8577 per dollar as concerns about Spain made investors cautious about taking risks in emerging markets. A stress test on Spanish banks showed the institutions need a total of 59.3 billion euros in extra capital, in line with market expectations, but concerns about a possible downgrade of Spain's sovereign ratings by Moody's Investors Service still weighed on investor sentiment. The Brazilian real decoupled from the rest of the market, rising 0.2 percent to 2.0260 per dollar, as investors tried to influence the currency's closing rate at the end of the month. "Markets are looking overseas, especially to the United States and Spain," said Ovidio Soares, a currency trader at Interbolsa do Brasil, a brokerage in Sao Paulo. "But today the key issue is (the fight) between investors who are short or long in dollars." Latin American FX prices at 1840 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.0260 0.25 -7.77 Mexico peso 12.8577 -0.24 8.65 Argentina peso* 6.2800 0.32 -24.68 Chile peso 474.6000 -0.76 9.42 Colombia peso 1,800.3000 -0.10 7.67 Peru sol 2.5980 -0.08 3.81 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages